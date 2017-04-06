Police blotter: Scrap metal stolen

Scrap metal and tools with an estimated value of $16,000 were stolen near Courtland this week.

Police were alerted to the theft at Herc's Trucking Wednesday afternoon.

Police have determined that someone attended the property on Norfolk Road 13 in the early morning hours of Wednesday and made off with six skids of scrap metal.

The culprits also entered four trucks on the site and stole a substantial quantity of tools.

Norfolk OPP are investigating. Anyone with information related to the theft is asked to contact the force at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers of Haldimand, Norfolk & Tillsonburg at 1-800-222-8477.

Callers to Crime Stoppers who help solve a crime are eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.

Licence plate painted black

A licence plate on a vehicle was defaced in Simcoe this week,

The incident happened on Norfolk Street South over the noon hour Wednesday.

Police report someone spray-painted the plate black.

Norfolk OPP are investigating.