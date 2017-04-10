SIMCOE -

Back taxes on the former Maliboo Club in Simcoe have been paid.

What happens next at the moribund property remains to be seen.

Zitia Group – the developing firm that is building the residential subdivision between Oakwood Cemetery and Decou Road in Simcoe – holds the mortgage on the Maliboo.

March 6, Zitia representatives met with staff from Norfolk’s treasury department to discuss options regarding accumulated back taxes. The taxes in question were accumulated in the name of a previous tenant.

Zitia was told it could pay the taxes outright, arrange a plan to pay the taxes in instalments, or allow the county to sell the property for back taxes.

In a report to Norfolk council that will be tabled Tuesday night, staff reports Zitia paid the back taxes in full March 30.

Feb. 7, Zitia representatives approached Norfolk council about the arrears bill.

Zitia has plans to redevelop the Maliboo property but suggested the back taxes could be an obstacle to this. Zitia representative Catherine Cooper said a break on the tax bill would expedite re-development. Treasury staff was directed to meet with Zitia Group and explain their options.

At the March 6 meeting, treasury staff told Zitia that writing off all or some of the amount owing was forbidden under provincial law.

“The Municipal Act prohibits a municipality from directly or indirectly assisting a commercial enterprise by giving a total or partial exemption from any levy, charge or fee,” Sue Boughner, Norfolk’s manager of revenue and taxation, says in her report to council.

In an interview Feb. 7, Norfolk treasurer John Ford said provincial law expressly forbids “bonussing.” This is defined as any break a municipality may allow a private party that isn’t readily available to everyone.

Paul Halyk of Zitia Group was not prepared to comment Monday on what lies ahead for the Maliboo property. However, he said Zitia Group will have something to say at a later date.

In an interview at the Feb. 7 meeting, Halyk said Zitia would like to redevelop the 6,000-square-foot Maliboo property into a mix of new housing and retail. Halyk added Zitia is prepared to build a multi-level building on site if market indicators point in this direction.

The Maliboo property is located at the corner of Talbot Street South and Robinson Street. It was operated for years as a strip bar. It was known as the Village Pump before it re-opened as the Maliboo Club. The property has been boarded up for the past several years.

Tuesday’s meeting of Norfolk council gets underway in the council chamber at Governor Simcoe Square 3 p.m. Tuesday. The meeting begins with an in-camera session. Deputations from the public commence at 5 p.m.

