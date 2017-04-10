SIMCOE -

Despite protests to the contrary, the Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit is confident it made the right decision April 2 when it terminated its pre-natal and post-natal program for pregnant women.

The decision resulted in the lay-off of a nurse practitioner charged with delivering the service to vulnerable women, some of whom haven’t signed up with a doctor.

Susan Taylor, Haldimand and Norfolk’s director of public health, says the health unit took on this responsibility in 2002 when the counties were struggling to attract doctors.

The physician shortage in this part of Ontario, Taylor told a recent meeting of Haldimand and Norfolk’s board of health, has improved considerably thanks to significant investments in turn-key clinics and aggressive recruitment campaigns.

In a report to the board, Taylor noted that the two counties currently play host to 61 doctors, an obstetrician, two nurse practitioners, six midwives and six midwife attendants.

Not only is there a lot more help, Taylor says maternity care is best delivered in a primary-care setting where there is continuity of treatment for the entire pregnancy and the level of expertise is higher.

“We’re not the right place,” Taylor said. “This is not the right place to be providing this care. Our role was in the first part of the pregnancy. It was never in the last part of the pregnancy.”

Simcoe Coun. Peter Black is a Norfolk representative to the Poverty Action Partnership of Haldimand-Norfolk. He was grilled at a recent meeting about Norfolk council’s decision to terminate the nurse practitioner position. The buck stops with council because it doubles as the board of health for both Norfolk and Haldimand.

Black said there are concerns some expectant mothers – especially those in the Mexican Mennonite community – might be left to their own devices on these matters.

Black was told many Mexican Mennonites lack transportation to get proper maternal care. In her report to the board, Taylor said Mennonite women accounted for 70 percent of the clients enrolled in this program.

The health unit’s nurse practitioner, Black said, would visit this community in their homes and at community help centres in Frogmore and Langton. Taylor told council a local physician – Dr. Heather Ringrose of Waterford – has agreed to visit these communities as the nurse practitioner has done in the past.

“We are working creatively with our partners and continue to do so,” Taylor told council.

The fact these services have come in for criticism prompted Delhi Coun. Mike Columbus to wonder how our ancestors got along in the absence of this attention.

“Just a philosophical question, but what did families do 60 years ago when this service wasn’t available?” Columbus asked.

Taylor replied that greater attention to the medical needs of pregnant women translates into lower infant mortality rates and fewer children with long-term complications arising from deficient pregnancies.

