The Bank of Montreal in Waterford is moving on after more than a century in town.

Formal notice of the pending closure was posted at the branch a couple weeks ago. It says the branch will close for good 2 p.m. Oct. 20.

“We want to thank you for your loyalty,” the notice says. “We have enjoyed being a part of this community and look forward to helping you at this nearby BMO location after we close.”

The notice lists the Bank of Montreal branch on Norfolk Street South in Simcoe as the next nearest location for current account holders.

The Bank of Montreal will retain a presence in Waterford after it is gone. A couple weeks ago, a BMO automated banking machine was installed at the Foodland grocery store at the Waterford Plaza on the south side of town.

Waterford branch manager Carmela Perri mentioned Monday that the Bank of Montreal has had a presence in Waterford for 114 years. Beyond that, she referred all inquiries to corporate head office.

Ralph Marranca, director of media relations for BMO Financial Group, says a number of factors have convinced the bank it can better serve its Waterford customers in Simcoe.

For one, accessibility at the Waterford branch is an issue. Like many buildings this age, access to the main floor is by way of a stair case.

As well, small-town branches like the one in Waterford are seeing fewer person-to-person transactions now that many have learned to do basic banking on-line or at ABMs.

When customers come to a branch today, Marranca says they often want to discuss more complex financial matters such as mortgages, GICs, mutual funds, RRSPs, tax-free savings accounts and lines-of-credit.

Marranca said proper office space in Waterford to discuss these matters is limited. Conversely, the spacious BMO branch in Simcoe has ample room to conduct the kind of face-to-face banking that is in demand today.

“The branch is still very, very important,” Marranca said Tuesday. “We have found that more and more of our customers in Waterford have been making use of the Simcoe branch anyway.”

Marranca says BMO customers in Waterford should expect a seamless transition.

Direct deposits and automatic payment programs will remain in place. All account and chequing information remains unchanged. Marranca says BMO customers have to do nothing to accommodate the transition.

The pending closure of the Waterford branch affects three employees. Whether those who wish to continue working are accommodated within the BMO network has yet to be determined.

The restructuring in Waterford will not go unnoticed. The Bank of Montreal is one of two banks in town. BMO has anchored the north side of the Alice Street business district for decades.

“Someone has made the comment asking how long TD-Canada Trust will stay in Waterford,” financial planner Barry Malcolm, vice president and treasurer of the Waterford Area Chamber of Commerce, said Tuesday. “It’s not a happy event. If customers need to see a person, they need to drive to Simcoe.”

The Waterford chamber holds five meetings a year. Malcolm would not be surprised if the Bank of Montreal’s decision comes up for discussion at the chamber meeting scheduled for Wednesday evening at The Eatery on St. James Street.

