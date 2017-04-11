Simcoe's Rob Blake has been chosen to lead the Los Angeles Kings, an organization he once captained on the ice.

The 47-year-old hall of fame defenceman became the team's general manager on Monday having spent four seasons as an assistant to the outgoing Dean Lombardi. Lombardi and head coach Darryl Sutter were handed their walking papers after the Kings – Stanley Cup champs in 2012 and 2014 – missed the playoffs for a second straight season.

“It's a tremendous honour to be here and to be in a position to lead this organization,” Blake said at a press conference Tuesday afternoon. “The success this organization has had, Dean and Darryl took it to new heights ... The opportunity that arose to come and get to that level again is something you would only dream of.”

Blake played for the Kings on two separate occasions (1990-01, 2006-08) and sits first all-time among LA defencemen in goals (161), assists (333) and points (494). He retired back in 2010. Blake then spent time in the NHL's Department of Player Safety and was the GM for Canada at the 2014 IIHF World Championship.

Blake and newly-named team president Luc Robitaille addressed the roster on Monday.

“It's been a long time since I stood up in front of players – seven, eight years now – and the feeling that you get when you do that is the exact same,” Blake said.

One of the most interesting decisions Blake has before him is who replaces Sutter as coach. A logical candidate is Turkey Point's John Stevens, who has previous head coaching experience with Philadelphia and has been with the team as an associate for both of their championships.

“Obviously with the hectic day (Monday) and the circumstances surrounding (the recent moves) we have to kind of step aside here and go through a whole list of things,” Blake told the assembled media. “All that will be obviously in the mix. Hiring a coach and the philosophy of the coach is of utmost importance but there will be time involved.”

There's no secret to what's ailed the Kings in recent years. In addition to long-term injuries to starting goalie Jonathan Quick and forward Marian Gaborik, they've ranked no better than 14th in goals scored per game the last three seasons. This year they finished 24th out of 30 teams with just 2.43.

“I'm not going to make anything up - we don't score, it's been that way this year,” Blake said. “There needs to be some emphasis on how we're going to do that and there's time now through this off-season to come up with those different philosophies. Whoever the head coach is, when he's hired, will have a major impact on that.”

Blake called Monday a tough day for the Kings organization and thanked Lombardi for helping him gain the tools of the trade.

“Listen, if you can get into a situation for four or five years and be an understudy and sit and watch somebody put this organization together, it's tremendous,” Blake began. “I have the utmost respect for what he's been able to accomplish ... you look at the core (of the team) and they're in their prime and he's been able to do that. He built a culture here, started this culture and we need to continue it.”

