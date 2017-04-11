Suspect surrenders to police

SIMCOE -

A man wanted in connection with an alleged sexual assault in Simcoe has turned himself into police.

The OPP investigation began last month after a woman complained she had been sexually assaulted at a restaurant on the Queensway West.

Police say a man in his late-20s approached a table at The Shire restaurant March 4 where a two-year-old girl, a 13-year-old girl and a 16-year-old girl were sitting.

The man picked up the two-year-old. He complied after he was told to set her down. He then attempted to kiss the 13-year-old and hug the 16-year-old.

A 41-year-old woman – the mother of the children – returned to the table at this point. As she attempted to take her seat, the man allegedly sexually assaulted her.

The incident happened in the evening around 8:15 p.m. A security camera captured the incident on video. Photos released by the Norfolk OPP Monday were taken from this footage.

Tyler Kevin Chambers, 28, of Norfolk County, has been charged with one count of sexual interference with a person under the age of 16 and two counts of sexual assault.

Norfolk OPP report Chambers surrendered at the detachment in Simcoe Monday without incident.