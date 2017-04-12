WATERFORD -

An incredible piece of history has apparently been hiding in plain view in Waterford for the last 95 years.

Everyone who has attended Waterford District High School knows the old cast-iron cannon at the corner of Brown Street and Main Street South is a tribute to the men and women of Waterford and the former Townsend Township who served their country in the military.

However, it has only recently come to light that the cannon is, in fact, a German mortar captured by Canadian forces at Vimy Ridge in France 100 years ago.

The armament’s history was researched by Wayne Stairs of St. George, a former resident of Waterford and a past member of the 56 Field Regiment in Brantford.

Stairs, 67, has been a military buff for about 50 years. He decided to get to the bottom of the cannon during a drive through Waterford earlier this year.

Stairs was able to trace the history of the gun after locating its serial number “1930.” Stairs has cross-referenced the number with several archives related to the Canadian military and its experience in the First World War.

Stairs says enemy guns were eagerly collected during the conflict and distributed throughout the Commonwealth as trophies and monuments to the fallen. Whether your community received one or not depended on the extent of local enlistment and how generous your community was during war fund-raising drives.

“You have to understand the Victorian attitude toward guns,” Stairs said at WDHS Wednesday. “If you captured an enemy gun it was a great honour; if you lost one of your own guns it was a great disgrace. You may as well have gone out and shot yourself with your own pistol.

“If you captured an enemy gun, that meant it could never again be used against you.”

Students at WDHS have been enlisted to fortify the monument now that the school understands what it has. The gun has been well-maintained over the years and shows no signs of rust or deterioration.

“We’re going to refurbish the site and keep it as long as we can,” principal Rob Malcolm told students at an informal ceremony Wednesday. “I hope this gives you an idea of the sacrifice these boys made.”

Stairs has determined that the trench mortar was made by the German industrial giant Krupp. The cannon was designed around 1907 for breaking through heavily fortified French forts and other battlements.

The mortar was used to lob shells filled with explosives. The shells themselves would have been 10 inches around and 40 inches long.

Stairs said a three-person commission in Ottawa was responsible for allotting trophy armaments from the First World War in 1919.

A total of 125 guns seized at Vimy were distributed across Canada. All but 14 were melted down during a nation-side scrap metal drive in 1942 in support of Canadian forces during the Second World War. For reasons unknown, the cannon in front of WDHS was never disturbed.

That same scrap drive saw two large cannons from the War of 1812 that sat for decades in Powell Park in Port Dover taken away and recycled. History buffs such as Stairs say that was a great expenditure for little payback.

“They collected less than 500 tons of scrap in that drive,” he said. “That wasn’t even enough to build one-third of a boat.”

Retired teacher Bob Stevenson of Waterford was head of history at WDHS from 1965 to 1996. He was astonished to learn there was a Vimy gun in front of the school all these years.

“I was shocked,” Stevenson said Wednesday. “I knew it was there. But I always wondered why they would have a gun as an emblem of an educational institution.”

Stairs knows of two other mortars identical to the one at WDHS. One is in front of the Tavistock Legion while the third is in a location he is not ready to disclose.

MSonnenberg@postmedia.com