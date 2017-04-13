Students focus on environment at eco conference

WATERFORD -

Students that are already making a difference in their respective schools and communities were provided a unique opportunity Wednesday.

About 300 elementary-aged youths from 39 schools within the Grand Erie District School Board invaded Camp Trillium near Waterford for the board's annual eco conference.

The day-long event sees speakers address the crowd and students take part in several hands-on workshops. From start to finish, the conference focuses on education, engagement and providing young people the tools they need to become environmental stewards.

Many of the students involved take part in environmental groups throughout the school year.

“They absolutely love it and it means the world to them,” Katie Hashimoto, GEDSB supervisor of energy and environmental conservation, said of the group involved. “They're excited to be out of school and at a facility like this. They love Camp Trillium.”

The board partners with a handful of area groups for the day, including the Grand River Conservation Authority and Pauline Johnson Collegiate & Vocational School’s Eco Team.

Speakers included Spencer West, who lost his legs as a child but has overcome the obstacles life has thrown his way, and Derek Forgie, a comedian/environmental activist.

“It's been really inspirational,” Sean Bradford, a teacher at Grandview Public School in Brantford said of the day. “The first two speakers we had, I think, opened (the students') eyes even more. It's already a group of kids who are very aware about what's going on and they were able to take it to the next level.”

Bradford said students expressed excitement to further make positive changes at their school - and at home - before the day was even complete.

“I think there's a big spectrum of kids who are out there, and they're starting to realize that this is a big, fragile place we're in,” he added.

“It's great to see a group of kids who understand that turning off a light makes a difference and using water bottles makes a difference. It's fantastic.”

jrobinson@postmedia.com