DUNNVILLE -

The Ontario Fire Marshal's Office has been called in to investigate a $500,000 barn fire near Dunnville.

Haldimand firefighters responded to the blaze on Haldimand-Dunnville Townline at about 10:30 p.m. on Thursday.

No one was in the barn at the time. The barn is primarily used to store hay.

Haldimand County Fire Services remained on scene Friday monitoring hot spots and extinguishing the fire.

At this point, it's unknown if the fire is suspicious, Haldimand OPP said in a media release.