Fraud charges laid in relation to rabbit sales

A Haldimand County man is facing numerous fraud-related charges in connection with potential rabbit farming operations.

Haldimand OPP say a man, who identified himself as the operator of Little Hoppers Rabbitry and Caging Ltd., solicited money from people for rabbit breeding stock and supplies to farm rabbits.

The people never received the rabbits or supplies, said a media release.

Haldimand OPP say there are more than 30 victims in the alleged fraud.

The investigation started in October 2016 when police received complaints from several area residents. The alleged incidents date back to January 2015.

It's also alleged that the man used fraudulent and stolen cheques to make purchases and pay employees.

Michael Richards, 22, of Caledonia has been charged with 13 counts of uttering forged documents; 16 counts of obtaining false pretences under $5,000; 16 counts of obtaining false pretences over $5,000; 15 counts of fraud under $5,000; and nine counts of fraud over $5,000.

He will appear in court in Cayuga at a later date to answer to the charges.

OPP are encouraging any other possible victims to contact the Haldimand County OPP Crime Unit at 1-888-310-1122.