NORMANDALE -

Norfolk has granted a popular local campground an exemption to the county roads bylaw so it can comply with an order from the Ministry of the Environment.

MOE has given Hidden Valley RV Resort in Normandale until May 15 to correct problems with its septic system.

The work requires the installation of prefabricated concrete septic tanks. A crane will be needed to remove them from the truck and place them in the ground.

Trouble is, heavy vehicles are forbidden on concession roads in the former Township of Delhi from March 1 till April 30. This is the time of year when the frost is coming out of the ground. Concession roads last longer with this provision in place.

Hidden Valley has told the county that compliance requires it to perform the work in the last two weeks of April.

Tuesday, Norfolk council granted the campground a one-time exemption. Norfolk’s roads department will determine the route for the new infrastructure and the crane.

“Not meeting the compliance date will delay the planned opening date of the resort for the upcoming season and will put them in violation of a provincial officer’s order,” roads manager Shawn Vanacker said in a report to council. “Staff have no objection to a single, one-time exemption.”

The MOE order requires Hidden Valley to provide written confirmation of compliance by May 15. The Hidden Valley campground is located at 61 Mole Side Road in Normandale.

