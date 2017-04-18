Police blotter: $22,000 UTV stolen
OPP
A utility terrain vehicle with an estimated value of $22,000 was stolen near Jarvis this weekend.
The vehicle at issue is a camouflage-coloured Can-Am Commander. Police report the vehicle was taken from a garage on Walpole Concession 11 sometime between 10 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. Sunday.
Anyone with information regarding the missing vehicle is encouraged to contact the Haldimand OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers of Haldimand, Norfolk & Tillsonburg at 1-800-222-8477.
Callers to Crime Stoppers who help solve a crime are eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.
Weed whacker, chainsaw stolen
Power tools and tires with an estimated value of $1,100 were stolen near Port Rowan in recent days.
The theft occurred on South Walsingham Road 3 sometime between March 20 and Sunday.
Missing is a Stihl chainsaw, a Stihl weed-eater, two 18-cc weed-eaters, and two black tires from a dump trailer
The stolen items were taken from a detached shed on the property.
Norfolk OPP are investigating.