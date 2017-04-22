Kowalsky, Devils take on Marlies

SIMCOE -

While many in the area are focused on the Toronto Maple Leafs, one Simcoe native is hoping to derail the franchise's minor league affiliate.

In fact, head coach Rick Kowalsky led his Albany Devils to a 1-0 victory Thursday night against the Toronto Marlies in Game 1 of the American Hockey League's North Division semifinal.

The best-of-five set represents the second time in as many seasons the Devils and Marlies have clashed with Toronto winning a seven-game clash last spring.

A total of 27 current players spread across both rosters took part in that epic 2016 showdown, but call-ups, injuries, and trades meant Thursday's opener wasn't exactly a battle of two teams that know each other inside and out, Kowalsky said.

“It was a bit of a feeling out process but for us the keys, which I think we did most of them (Thursday) night, were to get on their defence and really put pressure (on) and challenge them with our speed,” said Kowalsky, who won the AHL Coach of the Year award last season. “With the additions we've got from New Jersey (Miles Wood, Steven Santini, Joe Blandisi) we've got a little more grit and a little more size and that combination is one of the strengths we're going to have to play to be successful, but also to slow them down.”

After Game 2 in Albany Saturday the series shifts to Toronto for Games 3-5 April 26, 28, 29 (the last two only if necessary).

Kowalsky is far from the only member of the Devils with ties to southern Ontario. A handful of players including Joseph Blandisi (Markham), Luke Gazdic (Toronto) and Scott Wedgewood (Brampton) grew up a short distance from the Ricoh Coliseum, the home of the Marlies.

Getting the chance to compete close to home will be a special experience for his players, Kowalsky said.

“It's easy for their parents to get to games and it's a good venue at Ricoh,” he began. “I don't think it's added pressure. A lot of parents, friends, and family make the trip across the border here, but to be able to be in that neck of the woods and maybe spend some time with them on a day off is certainly a big advantage - even though it's a tough building to play in because of the teams they have, everybody always likes going to Toronto.”

The Devils finished the regular season third in the North Division with a mark of 39 wins, 32 losses, two overtime losses and three shootout losses. The club gave up the least amount of goals in the division (206 in 76 games) and was buoyed by some emerging talent in the form of rookies/leading scorers John Quenneville (46 points in 58 games) and Blake Coleman (39 points in 52 games).

“We're certainly a younger team than we were last year, but with that being said a lot of these young guys got an opportunity to play in the NHL and the difference this year is when they went to New Jersey they played significant roles,” Kowalsky said. “They were on the powerplay, they played penalty kill ... they played up there as opposed to being in a fourth line role and playing six to eight minutes a night.”

A large absence of would-be regulars left Albany in a dogfight just to qualify for the playoffs. Now that they've done so, they're intent on making some noise, even if that comes at Toronto's expense.

“We had some thin times there where it got tight and we were kinda just like 'we've just got to get in and reinforcements are coming',” Kowalsky said.

“We managed to do that, but at least the guys that all came back into the lineup one, have been with us and two, were playing significant roles in New Jersey.”

Slegers riding high

Delhi native Joshua Slegers has had plenty to celebrate recently. Not only did the 20-year-old defenceman recently commit to the University of Windsor but his Junior B Elmira Sugar Kings are one win away from defeating the three-time provincial champion Caledonia Corvairs in the Sutherland Cup semi-finals. The Sugar Kings led the series 3-1 going into the weekend. Slegers had 21 points (6 goals, 15 assists) in 49 regular season games this year.

Lemmon seeking title

After getting a scare from the Essex 73s, Simcoe's Damon Lemmon and his Ayr Centennials are four wins from a provincial Junior C title. The Centennials overcame a 3-1 deficit in the Schmalz Cup semi-finals and will now take on the Port Hope Panthers in the winner-take-all set. The 18-year-old defenceman has six points (two goals, four assists) in 13 playoff games to date.

jrobinson@postmedia.com