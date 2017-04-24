Brantford, Brant part of basic income pilot

Brantford looks forward to participating in the province's basic income pilot project, Mayor Chris Friel says.

"In partnership with our neighbouring municipalities, we're grateful and excited to have been selected to play an important part in shaping plans that will reduce poverty, improve health and educational outcomes and ultimately enhance the quality of life for individuals and families," Friel said Monday of a pilot project that will include the city and Brant County.

"We look forward to providing our full support to the basic income pilot project in our community."

Brant Mayor Ron Eddy said he looks forward to seeing the results of the project.

"The only way you'll know the outcome is to try it out. So. let's see what happens," he said.

Brantford and Brant County will be included with Hamilton in a pilot that will launch late this spring with a minimum payment of nearly $17,000 for an eligible single person.

Also launching this spring is a pilot in Thunder Bay. A third will launch this fall in Lindsay.

A fourth pilot in being planned for a First Nations community.

The three-year pilot project is expected to cost $50 million

The sites were announced by Premier Kathleen Wynne in Hamilton on Monday morning.

"The project will explore the effectiveness of providing a basic income to people who are currently living on low incomes, whether they are working or not," Wynne said. "People participating in our pilot communities will receive a minimum amount of income each year -- a basic income, no matter what."

The pilot is open to people, aged 18 to 64.

Wynne said the level of support provided by the project isn't extravagant, but will make real difference to a person "striving to reach for a better life."

Technology and automation have changed the nature of work, she said, and some existing jobs have been put at risk.

The provincial government's recent long-term economic report said the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development estimates nine per cent of jobs in Canada are at risk due to automation, while the Brookfield Institute for Innovation and Entrepreneurship estimated that figure at 42 per cent.

"What is the best way to help people manage or endure this uncertainty and give them the opportunity to success over the long term? Is it our current system of social assistance? Or is there a better way," Wynne said. "For months, we have been doing the background work to explore the idea of a basic income."

Basic income payments are designed to be streamlined compared to traditional social assistance and aim to encourage people to work, without the disincentive of losing social supports.

For Ontario's pilot project, the province consulted former senator Hugh Segal, who recommended the basic income replace Ontario Works and the Ontario Disability Support Program payments, but be slightly more generous and come with less monitoring and vetting.

In his report, Segal noted that the "Mincome" basic income experiment conducted in Dauphin, Man., and Winnipeg between 1975 and 1978 saw health improvements in the project's recipients and the potential for government health savings, with no drop in employment.

Segal also noted that seniors already have a form of basic income through federal and provincial guaranteed annual income supplements that he said have "radically reduced poverty" for the group.

Segal said Monday he is pleased with the government's plan, pointing out that it took his advice of setting the basic income payment amounts at 75 per cent of the poverty line in Ontario -- currently a little less than $23,000 a year for a single person.

While some critics, including Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath, have called for the basic income level to be set at the amount of the poverty line, Segal said he believes it should be 25 per cent lower so that people will have an incentive to work.

He said the outcome of the Ontario pilot will be useful for future research, particularly when compared to other basic income projects.

"The work being done here will be of huge value around the world and right here in our own country," he said.

Other jurisdictions, including Finland, Kenya and the Netherlands, have also launched basic income experiments in recent years.

The basic income aims to support people to begin or continue working or to further their education. Participants will be able to increase their total income by combining a basic income with 50 cents from every dollar they earn by working. The idea is to encourage people to work or further their education without the disincentive of losing social supports.

In Ontario's pilot project, single people will receive up to $16,989 per year and couples will receive up to $24,027 per year. People with disabilities will receive up to an additional $6,000 per year.

Recipients who are employed will keep what they make from their jobs, with their basic income payments decreasing by half the amount of their earnings.

For example, a single person earning $10,000 per year from a part-time job would receive $11,989 in basic income ($16,989 less 50 per cent of their earned income), for a total income of $21,989.

Participants will continue to receive provincial and federal child benefit payments on top of the basic income.

Ontario Minister of Community and Social Services Helena Jaczek said the majority of the people invited to the pilot project will be "working poor."

The project will also include those who aren't working and those who are homeless.

The government will be looking at several metrics in the test recipients to gauge the pilot's success, including food security, stress, mental health, health and health-care usage, housing stability, education and employment.

People eligible to participate in the pilot project will be randomly chosen to receive the basic income or to be part of a control group that doesn't receive it, the province said in a statement released Monday.

"I'm excited to see the positive impacts the Ontario basic income will have on the residents of Brantford," Ward 1 Coun. Rick Weaver said following Monday's announcement. "Our city is in a very unique situation that we need to make the best of.

"We need to show the rest of Ontario and Canada that an Ontario basic income will lift people out of the vicious cycle of poverty."

Ward 3 Coun. Greg Martin said he believes the pilot project will help determine if a basic income strategy has merit.

"It will be great if the program is implemented properly and does what it's supposed to do," Martin said.

Earlier this year Ontario Works Brant staff, the people who deliver social services locally, held two information sessions about a basic income program. While some who attended the sessions believed improvements to social services are needed, not all were convinced a basic income was the solution.

Some people were concerned about affordability and wanted assurances the system would be accountable to the taxpayer. Some also believe a basic income plan needs to be accompanied by other supports such as housing, prescription medications, counselling and education.

With files from Canadian Press

