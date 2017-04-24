Car thieves were active in the area of Hagersville and Selkirk last week.

A grey GMC Envoy was stolen from an address on Oak Crescent in Hagersville sometime last Thursday between midnight and 6 a.m.

Meanwhile, a white, 2012 Ford Focus was stolen from a driveway on Rainham Road in Selkirk sometime between 10:30 p.m. Thursday and 8 a.m. Friday.

Anyone with information related to these incidents is encouraged to contact the Haldimand OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers of Haldimand, Norfolk & Tillsonburg at 1-800-222-8477.

Callers to Crime Stoppers who help solve a crime are eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.

Suspended driver arrested

A Norfolk woman faces a number of charges after police pulled her over last week on Highway 24 north of Simcoe.

Norfolk OPP were alerted to an erratic driver on the highway around 11:30 p.m. Friday. An officer on patrol located the vehicle and pulled it over.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank the concerned citizen that contacted police,” Const. Ed Sanchuk of the Norfolk OPP said in a news release. “There will zero tolerance for anyone who decides to operate any motor vehicle while impaired by drugs or alcohol.”

A 31-year-old Norfolk woman has been charged with impaired driving, driving with a blood-alcohol content over the legal limit, driving while under suspension, two counts of failing to comply with an undertaking, and one count of failing to comply with the terms of a recognizance.

Wallet stolen from vehicle

A motorist paid the price last week for leaving their vehicle unlocked in downtown Simcoe.

A wallet was taken from the vehicle while it was parked on Norfolk Street South Friday afternoon. The wallet contained personal and financial information.

During the investigation, police determined the vehicle was unlocked. The Norfolk OPP offer the following advice to prevent other motorists from falling victim to this crime:

Always lock your vehicle when it is unattended – even if only for a few moments.

Don’t keep valuables in your vehicle. If you have to, don’t store them in plain view.

Wherever possible, park in a well-lit area with a high volume of traffic.

Cleaning out your garage and parking your vehicle inside provides another layer of protection.

School targeted in break-in

A number of laptop computers were stolen during a break-in at a school near Caledonia this week.

The break-in occurred at Oneida Central Public School on Fourth Line in the early morning hours of Monday.

Haldimand OPP have determined that – sometime between 1 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. – someone entered the school and began throwing items around.

A desktop computer was damaged before an undisclosed number of laptop computers were taken.

Haldimand OPP are investigating.