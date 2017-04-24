UPDATE: Stevens named Kings head coach

SIMCOE -

Two of Norfolk’s own are now leading the charge for the Los Angeles Kings.

Just two weeks after being named general manager, Simcoe native Rob Blake – a former Kings defenceman – officially hired Turkey Point resident John Stevens as the 27th head coach in franchise history on Monday.

Stevens, 50, has been with the Kings since the 2010-11 campaign as an assistant coach, winning Stanley Cup titles in both 2012 and 2014.

“As a family, all we’ve ever wanted was an opportunity to work for an organization with good people that was committed to the process of winning and has a deep desire to win,” Stevens said during his introductory press conference.

“We certainly have that here in Los Angeles and I’m thrilled to extend that relationship.”

Stevens, who was born in Campbellton, NB but grew up in Turkey Point, compiled a record of 120-109-34 as head coach of the Philadelphia Flyers from 2006-2010. He takes control of a team that finished 39-35-8 this season and has missed the playoffs in two of the last three years.

Blake told the assembled media there was no real search to replace outgoing coach Darryl Sutter, Stevens was the only legitimate candidate for a few reasons.

“I’ve known John for a long time, probably honesty would be No. 1. I dealt with numerous coaches when I played … and the honesty factor goes a long, long way,” said Blake, 47.

“I know his work ethic and attention to detail is second to none and we welcome that here with the Los Angeles Kings.”

The Kings haven’t been past the first round of the post-season since capturing their second NHL title in 2014, but a core of stars including Drew Doughty, Anze Kopitar, Jeff Carter and Jonathan Quick remain under contract with the club.

“I think the expectations of winning here in Los Angeles are as high as anywhere in the National Hockey League and that’s a good thing. If you look at the group that we have here, there’s 14 players on our roster that have won Stanley Cups - that’s a big number,” Stevens said.

“We’ve been to the top of the mountain, we know what it feels like and we’re anxious to get to work and try and get there again.”

Stevens has long been known as a tactician who leaves no stone unturned, but he’s incorporated a more human element to his leadership in the past decade.

“Early on as a coach I was a real x’s and o’s guy. I was going to teach as I saw it on the board and I soon realized relationships are probably just as important as x’s and o’s and the spirit of your team,” Stevens said. “I think through (working with) all the coaches and certainly with Darryl (I learned) just how important it is to push your team emotionally and keep them in a good place. That’s probably a part of the game I pay more attention to today than I did 10 years ago.”

This isn’t the first time someone with strong ties to Norfolk has been the bench boss of the Kings. Port Dover’s Leonard ‘Red’ Kelly served as the team’s first coach, compiling a record of 55-75-20 from 1967-1969.

