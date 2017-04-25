SIMCOE -

Long before Josh Olthof became a sergeant with the Royal Canadian Artillery, the Delhi native was enjoying everything a high school co-op provided by the 56th Field Artillery Regiment in Simcoe had to offer.

“I got paid to go to school to learn to shoot things and blow stuff up,” said the SCS graduate. “It was a win-win.”

Those experiences have taken Olthof and his fellow graduate, Bombardier Scott Hoo of Langton, far and wide.

Hoo recently returned from France as part of Operation Distinction for the 100th anniversary of Vimy Ridge while Olthof served in Operation Provision, which helped resettle 25,000 Syrian Refugees in Canada last year. Hoo can tell stories of repelling out of helicopters while Olthof has studied chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defence.

The duo currently serve as reserve soldiers at the Simcoe-based unit, which is looking to increase membership.

“The more you want to get out of it, the more you’re going to. You can go all over Canada, all over the world – there’s positions everywhere,” Olthof added.

“There’s tons of opportunities and you can dabble in all sorts of different things.”

Both Olthof and Hoo currently reside in Norfolk with their families, but attend training sessions with their fellow reserves once per week.

“Sometimes I can put day after day into this, sometimes it’s a couple times a month, but I do my best and I try to balance that with my family,” said Hoo, who has been to Afghanistan and currently works as a warehouse manager at Pleasant Ridge Saddlery in Brantford. “I have the advantage that my family is very supportive, not only my wife and kids but my aunts, uncles, father, mother. All along the road, almost 14 years in, there’s been a lot of people along the way that have brought me to this point.”

One of the reasons the regiment is seeking new members is a handful recently transferred to full-time duty, a simple process once enlisted.

“In terms of moving to the regular force and making it your full-time career, the reserves can act as a conduit to that,” said Capt. Scott Puillandre, a Waterford native. “It gives you some training in the meantime before you go to the regular force if you so choose.”

The military co-op involving area high schools of which Olthof speaks so highly went to he wayside in recent years, but Puillandre and his team are working to bring it back. If all goes well, that program could return to Norfolk as early as 2018.

“We obviously have a lot of steps (to take) and nothing is for sure,” Puillandre cautioned.

“We’ve got to make sure we do those before we can say it’s going to happen, but we are definitely looking at the feasibility of it and we’re all hoping,” he said. “I know there’s a lot of guys around here that really got a lot out of it.”

The basic eligibility for a reserve soldier is relatively straight-forward. Applicants must be between the ages of 16 (with parental consent) and 57, have Canadian citizenship and possess at least a Grade 10 level education.

The basic skills and information, said Puillandre, can be picked up on the fly during weekly training at the Sgt. Frederick Hobson VC Armoury (27 Grigg Drive in Simcoe).

“Some people might see the green Cadpat and think we’re a little bit intimidating (but) we’re all normal, everyday people,” Hoo said. “Approach us on the street, approach us anywhere because the only way we’re getting people (to enlist) is if they talk to us.”

Two information sessions are scheduled at the armoury on May 11 (6-9 p.m.) and May 13 (10 a.m.-4 p.m.). RSVPs can be sent to Sgt. Travis McLaughlin, travis.mclaughlin@forces.gc.ca.

jrobinson@postmedia.com