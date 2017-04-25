CMHA workers ratify first contract

Canadian Mental Health Association workers in the Brant Haldimand Norfolk region are happy after reaching a first collective agreement, which will see some wages increased by as much as five per cent in the first year of a three-year deal.

About 72.5 per cent of the new 55-member bargaining unit of the Ontario Public Service Employees Union, Local 218, ratified the deal in a vote on April 21.

"It was a long process to get to an agreement, but in the end it feels good that we were able to succeed," Catherine Bomberry, president of Local 218, who chaired the union's bargaining team, said in an interview Tuesday.

"It was a bit painful to sit with your employer in a process that was new to us. While we were exhausted at the end, we are rejuvenated as we go forward, knowing our employer has committed to implementing many of the new measures quickly."

Michael Benin, the association's executive director, said in an interview he is pleased to see the agreement concluded.

"These first agreements generally take a little longer," he said.

"You want to make sure the text is as accurate as possible for all parties."

The deal follows the 2016 merger of units in Simcoe and Brantford. The two groups of workers in the newly certified 55-member bargaining unit went into bargaining with different wage schedules and working conditions.

"There were two very different standards and entitlements within this new merged organization," Bomberry said.

"For starters, the wage and benefits packages were quite unequal. It was our goal from the outset to ensure harmonization and equity in the workplace. The bargaining team worked extremely hard, and we're very happy with the ratification result."

Among the gains achieved in the collective agreement are a pension plan for all, improved benefits, guaranteed sick days (including mental health days), and standardized vacation entitlements.

Employees will have annual pay increases of at least two per cent, with some up to five per cent in the first year.

The collective agreement went into effect right after the vote on April 21.

OPSEU president Warren (Smokey) Thomas said the union's newest members worked hard work to get a first contract.

"By all accounts, our new CMHA members came away with a good contract that can be built upon in subsequent rounds of bargaining. I heartily welcome them to the OPSEU family."

OPSEU represents more than 7,000 mental health workers in hospitals, community mental health agencies, crisis homes and correctional services.

MMarion@postmedia.com

Twitter.com/EXPMarion