Police blotter: Trash dumped near Port Dover

Police are asking a man and a woman to turn themselves in after they were spotted dumping garbage in a field near Port Dover this week.

Norfolk OPP were alerted to the crime on New Lakeshore Road Tuesday afternoon.

A witness told police a beige or grey-coloured GMC pickup truck attended the property and entered a vacant field.

A man and a woman got out of the vehicle and were observed dumping a large amount of garbage onto the ground.

The male has a beard while the pair was wearing what appeared to be red-plaid jackets. The witness wrote down a licence plate number and turned it over to police.

“Investigators are looking to speak to both the driver and passenger of this particular vehicle,” Const. Ed Sanchuk, spokesperson for the Norfolk OPP, said Wednesday in a news release.

“I urge them to contact us before we have to make contact with them.”

Crime Stoppers of Haldimand, Norfolk & Tillsonburg issued a reminder last week that it is prepared to pay cash rewards to anyone who helps solve an environmental crime. This includes information leading to the arrest and conviction of anyone who fouls the environment through illegal dumping.

The number to call is 1-800-222-8477.

E-bike batteries stolen

E-bike batteries with an estimated value of $200 were stolen in Simcoe this week.

The theft occurred on Scott Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. Four batteries in all were taken from a locked shed. The batteries are each rated for 12 volts.

Norfolk OPP are investigating.

Wallet stolen in Simcoe

Someone in Simcoe this week paid the price for leaving their wallet overnight in an unlocked vehicle.

The theft on Talbot Street North was reported to police Wednesday morning.

The wallet contained personal and financial information as well as currency. Norfolk OPP are investigating.