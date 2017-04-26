SIMCOE -

Norfolk OPP attended Walmart on the Queensway East Tuesday evening after receiving a complaint of a child left alone in a vehicle.

Police determined the child, who was about 10 years old, was left alone while the parents went inside to shop. The child was in good health when police investigated and no charges were laid.

“The OPP want to remind all parents and caregivers that at no time during the year should any child be left alone in a vehicle – no matter how quickly you think that errand will be,” Const. Ed Sanchuk, spokesperson for the Norfolk OPP, said in a news release.

“Leaving a child unattended in a vehicle goes beyond the weather conditions. The safety and well-being of a child should always be a top priority.”