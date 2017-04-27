COURTLAND -

A quantity of cigarettes and illegal drugs were taken in a gun-point robbery near Courtland this week.

Norfolk OPP say the crime occurred in a garage at a property on Norfolk Road 30 in the former Middleton Township early Thursday.

Police say a man was in the garage around 1:50 a.m. when he was confronted by a man with a gun and a scarf pulled up over his face.

The suspect fled in an unknown direction after securing a quantity of cigarettes and narcotics. No one was injured in the incident.

The suspect is described as a white male about six feet tall. He was wearing a grey winter jacket, the hood of which was pulled over his head.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery is encouraged to contact the Norfolk OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers of Haldimand, Norfolk & Tillsonburg at 1-800-222-8477.

Callers to Crime Stoppers who help solve a crime are eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.