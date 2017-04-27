Severe thunderstorm warning issued

Change text size for the story

BRANTFORD -

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Norfolk and Brantford/Brant.

Environment Canada issued the warning at just before 4 p.m. Thursday.

“Meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to nickel size hail and heavy rain,” said the national weather service. “Severe thunderstorms moving east at 60 km/h. Main threats are wind gusts of 90 km/h along with poor visibility in heavy rain.”

Environment Canada reminds the public that severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes.

A special weather statement is in effect for Haldimand County, with severe storms and high winds possible.

The Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management encourages people to take cover if threatening weather approaches.