SIMCOE -

The Maliboo property in downtown Simcoe was in its prime more than 100 years ago when it was known as the Queen’s Hotel.

The new owner of the Maliboo has located old photos of the vintage building and would like to restore its former exterior appearance.

Ken Vanderlaan of Dundas is a financial adviser with a sideline in building restoration.

Vanderlaan recently purchased the building at the corner of Talbot Street South and Robinson Street from the Zitia Group. The latter are the developers overseeing construction of the large subdivision between Oakwood Cemetery and Decou Road in Simcoe.

“I like this particular location,” Vanderlaan said this week. “But the building is an eyesore. We’d like to resurrect the building to its former glory, but that’s subject to structural and engineering review.”

The former Maliboo Club was a licensed establishment up to its closure several years ago. In its final decades, it was a venue for exotic dancers. Before it was renamed the Maliboo Club, it was known as The Village Pump.

The 6,000-square-foot, two-storey building needs a lot of work. That was reflected in the purchase price, which Vanderlaan says was less than $200,000.

Vanderlaan recently retrofitted an empty office building in Leeuwarden, Holland, with 52 micro-condos.

With the number of retirees and empty-nesters increasing, Vanderlaan says demand for condos in the range of 700-square-feet is on the rise. He would like to fit the Maliboo building with six or seven condo units along with some retail-professional space on the ground floor.

Vanderlaan is especially interested in green development. He envisions solar panels on the roof as well as a reservoir to catch rain water. The latter would be channelled into the building’s sanitation network.

“I think it’s a shame in a country like Canada that we flush our toilets with drinking water,” Vanderlaan said. “We haven’t confirmed anything, but these are our hopes and dreams.”

MSonnenberg@postmedia.com