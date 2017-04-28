SIMCOE -

Hand-washing has taken on increased importance at Norfolk General Hospital now that a C. difficile outbreak has been declared.

“Hospital staff is working diligently to bring this outbreak under control,” Gerry Hamill, spokesperson for the hospital, said Friday afternoon in a news release.

“Control measures include isolation of all patients with (the) clostridium difficile (bacterium), increased cleaning with a stronger disinfectant, and visitor restrictions. You are an important part of keeping everyone well.”

Symptoms of C. difficile include abdominal pain or tenderness and watery diarrhea.

Patients diagnosed with the infection at NGH have been put in isolation. Those visiting them are required to check in at a nursing station, wash their hands before seeing the patient, and then sterilize their hands with a disinfectant and wash them once again before leaving the hospital.

Any visitor providing hands-on assistance to a patient with C. difficile must wear gloves and a protective, long-sleeved gown. Visitors cannot use toilets in the isolated patients’ rooms and must not visit other patients at NGH.

C. difficile infections are potentially fatal. Especially vulnerable are those with weakened immune systems and people who are in a generally frail condition due to age or other illness.

C. difficile infections tend to arise in clinical settings where patients are on intensive antibiotic therapy.

Antibiotics can upset the bacterial balance in a person’s digestive tract, allowing C. difficile to multiply unchecked. C. difficile bacteria produce a toxin that damages the bowel and gives rise to other symptoms.

NGH has intensified its cleaning routine. The goal is to sterilize surfaces where C. difficile may have been deposited. If the bacteria gets on hands and those hands are raised to the mouth, there is a possibility the illness will spread.

In its news release, NGH says the outbreak is confined to Ward 4B.

“NGH will provide as much information as possible to our patients, families and the community until the C. difficile outbreak is declared over,” Hamill says.

Healthy individuals not taking antibiotics are at low risk of contracting C. difficile.

MSonnenberg@postmedia.com