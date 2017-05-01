Some in the Port Rowan area are pushing back against Norfolk County’s recent decision to remove the Concession A bridge.

Among them is the Port Rowan-South Walsingham Heritage Association.

In a recent letter signed by 15 people, association secretary Marlene Smith says the county’s failure to repair the bridge over the past 10 years is an affront to the history of South Walsingham as well as a damper on local tourism.

Smith added the lack of through-access on Concession A has raised safety concerns in the community.

“South Walsingham was laid out on a grid that took into account the necessity to cross over creeks,” Smith said in the association’s letter.

“It was a hardship for our forefathers to construct and pay for these bridges but they did so in the belief that they were economically and socially necessary.

“Economically, the Concession A bridge allowed for goods and services to move from east to west and back again. The necessity of travelling around this closed bridge is most inconvenient for those who live nearby as well as, for example, the garbage trucks and school buses.”

Norfolk County closed the bridge in 2007 due to structural deterioration. This spring, Norfolk public works announced plans to remove the bridge and turn Concession A into a dead-end road from the east and west approaches.

In an email to the county last week, Port Rowan resident Marie Penner said affected residents should get a rebate on their taxes retroactive to 2007 now that the county has abandoned this infrastructure. She too doesn’t appreciate being cut off from nature in this manner.

“Closing a through road is going back in time,” Penner said. “We in Ward 1 should have the privilege of enjoying nature along the road. It’s really a nature reserve for us all to enjoy, locals as well as tourists visiting our area.

“It is the most scenic of all the concessions in Ward 1. It is a treasure.”

Those living on Concession A are uncomfortable with the disabled bridge because of what it might mean for emergency response times.

A recent fire on Concession A near Highway 59 meant some Norfolk fire vehicles had to back their way out of Concession A once finished due to the narrowness of the road and the absence of through access.

In a letter to the county, Rochelle Boyd said people living on Concession A immediately west of the bridge have a longer wait for fire trucks and ambulances since the bridge closed.

“This puts lives in jeopardy, often when time is of the essence,” Boyd said. “It takes too long to go all the way around and back to their residences.

“This has been a through road since roads were built. It is essential that it remain open for safety as well as convenience.”

All three correspondents told the county Port Rowan residents aren’t asking for much. An inexpensive one-lane bridge or a Bailey bridge are suitable alternatives, they say.

The correspondence is on the agenda of Tuesday’s meeting of Norfolk council. Tuesday’s meeting gets underway in the council chamber at Governor Simcoe Square at 3 p.m. The public is welcome to attend.

