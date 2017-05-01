SIMCOE -

This year began normal enough but since February it has been much wetter in Norfolk than usual.

And according to the forecast, the deluge isn’t over yet.

Dr. Harold Schroeter, a consulting hydrologist based in Simcoe, reported 44 millimetres of rain fell at his weather station on Parker Drive between midnight May 1 and late afternoon Monday.

That’s more than half the usual amount for May, which Schroeter pegs at 73.8 mm. According to Environment Canada, Norfolk County should brace for another massive downpour by the end of the week.

“If the weather is going to be as wet as they say it is, we could get the entire amount of rain we’d expect in May in the first week,” Schroeter says.

That would be consistent with what’s been happening in this part of Ontario since the end of January. In February, Schroeter measured 24 per cent more precipitation at his weather station than the historical average for that month.

March was 55 percent higher than average while April was 32 per cent higher.

All this weather has prompted the Long Point Region Conservation Authority to issue another high-water alert for streams, rivers, ditches and ponds in the watershed.

The authority said rainfall totals in the watershed Monday ranged from 30 to 70 millimetres.

Complicating the flood risk is high lake levels and predictions of high winds off Lake Erie over the next two days.

“The forecasted high winds from the south-west could bring high waves creating the potential for increased erosion and storm surges along low-lying areas of the Lake Erie shoreline,” Craig Jacques, a water resources specialist with the LPRCA, said Monday in a news release.

“People are urged to use caution and stay away from Lake Erie shoreline areas experiencing strong wave action and elevated water levels.”

