$10,000 blanket stolen in break and enter
OPP
DELHI, ON -
A comforter with an estimated value of $10,000 was stolen during a break-and-enter north of Delhi this weekend.
The theft at a home on Windham Road 3 was reported to police around 9 a.m. Sunday.
Police have determined that the break-in occurred in the early morning hours of Sunday.
Photographs of rock musician Elton John were also stolen, as was a big-screen TV.
The comforter that was stolen had been purchased in Africa.
Norfolk OPP are investigating.