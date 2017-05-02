PORT DOVER -

Norfolk council has been remarkably stable since its inception in 2001.

Six of nine members from the inaugural election in 2000 remain at Governor Simcoe Square. Some no doubt will be around for the next vote in October, 2018.

John Wells, the long-serving councillor for Port Dover-area Ward 6 – will not be among them. Wells has mused about leaving municipal politics in the past but this time he says he is for real.

Come the next vote next year, Wells will be 75 and will have represented Port Dover at Governor Simcoe Square for 17 years. For the good of the community, Wells says it’s time for new blood.

“That is definitely, positively, irreversibly correct,” Wells said Monday. “This time I will not change my mind. It’s time to pass the torch. There is a season for everything and my time is over.

“It’s not that I don’t like what I’m doing. It’s just that it is time for somebody else. There will be no turning back.”

To that end, Wells will play host Wednesday to a workshop for anyone in Ward 6 who would like to replace him. That workshop will be held at Grace United Church beginning at 7 p.m. The event will last about an hour.

The purpose of the workshop is to share basic insights into what it means to be Port Dover’s representative on council and what to expect if elected.

Wells will tell anyone who will listen that there is far more to the job than showing up in the council chamber once a week and saying your two-cents worth.

People today, Wells said, expect their councillor to be available on a daily basis and take an interest in their issues.

What’s more, Norfolk residents expect all members of council – from the mayor on down – to be responsive to their issues regardless of which ward they are from. That’s one of the biggest changes in the job Wells has noticed since the new Norfolk came into being.

Wells added that council members must have a thick skin and be prepared for criticism that can be, at times, withering.

“In the past people may have not liked what you said and grumbled about it,” Wells said. “But now people will tell you what they think rather forcefully. With social media today, people have new and better ways to vent.”

Wells is launching his succession plan now rather than next year because he believes it could take a good candidate 18 months to make themselves known in the community.

Wells says prospective candidates should begin attending council meetings now to familiarize themselves with the forum they hope to enter and the complicated issues that are transacted there.

Windham-area Coun. Jim Oliver is scheduled to attend Wednesday’s gathering. For reasons of population growth in Port Dover, a boundary adjustment is pending between Ward 6, Windham-area Ward 4 and Langton-area Ward 2.

Come Jan. 1, some residents represented by Wells will be represented by Oliver. However, many of these same residents will – out of habit -- continue to call their representative in Port Dover when they have questions or concerns.

