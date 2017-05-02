Flood watch issued for Lake Erie shoreline

Change text size for the story

A flood watch is in effect for the Lake Erie shoreline.

The Long Point Region Conservation Authority issued the watch Tuesday afternoon for the shoreline area of the local watershed.

Lake Erie water levels are rising due to strong winds from the south-west.

“Due to the forecasted rise, there is an elevated risk of surge-related flooding, high water levels, high waves and erosion along the Lake Erie shoreline,” said a media release.

Water levels were expected to peak Tuesday afternoon and evening.

The public is urged to use caution around or avoid Lake Erie shoreline areas due to strong waves and high water levels.

The flood watch is in effect until noon on Wednesday.

A Water Safety Statement issued Monday for watercourses in the Long Point Region also remains in effect until noon Wednesday unless updated earlier.

More rain is in the forecast for Thursday through Sunday in Norfolk.