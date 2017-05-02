Police blotter: Gun pulled from creek

An angler reported an odd catch to police on the weekend.

The angler was fishing in Big Creek near Windham Road 3 Sunday afternoon when he located an “older military-style firearm,” the Norfolk OPP said this week in a news release.

“Police are looking to return this item to its rightful owner,” Const. Ed Sanchuk of the Norfolk OPP said in the same release. “If anyone has any information they are asked to contact the Norfolk OPP detachment at 1-888-310-1122.”

ATVs collide near Waterford

Two men were taken to hospital after two all-terrain vehicles collided this weekend near Waterford.

The crash occurred at the rear of a rural property near the Cockshutt Road around 1 a.m. Saturday.

A 30-year-old rider from Waterford and a 29-year-old rider from Brantford were involved. Norfolk OPP report the pair collided head-on.

The Norfolk OPP’s investigation into the incident continues.

Log splitter stolen

A log splitter was stolen from an unlocked barn near Langton recently.

The theft occurred on North Walsingham Road 12 sometime between April 3 and April 10.

Norfolk OPP are investigating.

Dump trailer stolen

A dump trailer with an estimated value of $9,500 was stolen in Haldimand County sometime within the past week.

The 14-foot black Nado trailer went missing from a property on Haldimand Road 54 near Cayuga sometime between Saturday afternoon and Monday morning.

The area from which the trailer was stolen was fenced in and secure.

Haldimand OPP are investigating.

Submerged vehicle in Houghton

A car previously reported stolen in Norfolk has been pulled from a pond in the former Houghton Township.

Norfolk OPP were alerted to the white 2001 Cadillac around 11:15 a.m. Saturday.

The pond is located on the Lower Side Road near Houghton.

Norfolk OPP are investigating.

Tailgate stolen west of Simcoe

A tailgate with an estimated value of $1,000 was stolen from a pickup truck west of Simcoe this weekend.

The tailgate was taken from a GMC Sierra pickup that was parked in a driveway on Charlotteville Road 10 in the early morning hours of Sunday.

“The simplest way to prevent tailgate theft is for drivers to park in locked garages or to back their truck up against a building wall to limit access,” Const. Ed Sanchuk of the Norfolk OPP said in a news release.

“There are also numerous anti-theft tailgate locking devices available, both manual and electronic.”

The Norfolk OPP remind the public that if they see suspicious activity in their neighbourhood they should call the detachment at 1-888-310-1122.