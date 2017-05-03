LONG POINT -

Port Rowan Coun. Noel Haydt wants Norfolk to get its slap-happy sign department under control.

The long-awaited rebuild of Erie Boulevard in Long Point last year was completed in time for another busy tourist season.

However, Haydt and Port Rowan-area residents are bewildered by the wild proliferation of signage the new construction has given rise to.

“We’ve inundated it with signs,” Haydt said at Tuesday’s meeting of Norfolk council. “It’s literally visual pollution. We’re a laughing stock. We have more signs in Long Point than ducks and geese. It’s embarrassing.

“There are more signs here than you can imagine – everything but ‘Have fun here.’”

There are literally dozens of new signs lining Erie Boulevard. Many are related to the fact that the road has a new pedestrian-bicycle lane. And some of the signs are new and indecipherable.

Signs saying “Wait for gap” have some locals scratching their heads. Another sign depicts a T-intersection, crosswalk hatching, and an image of a bicycle. The latter is obviously related to bicycle traffic but in what way is not entirely clear.

As for “Wait for gap,” this terminology is drawn from the Highway Traffic Act. It refers to the requirement of cyclists and pedestrians to wait for a gap in traffic on Erie Boulevard before crossing the road in either direction.

Other signs say “Slow – Watch for Turning Vehicle,” “Shared pathway” for cyclists and pedestrians, “No parking” and “Cycle Crossing.”

Lee Robinson, Norfolk’s general manager of public works, will have someone look into the situation.

“Staff is confident we can remove some of the signs,” she said. “But we want to consult the experts to make sure we don’t put ourselves in a precarious legal position.”

Lee says the county should know what it can do to reduce the visual pollution by the end of the month.

