SIMCOE -

Repairs to Talbot Gardens in Simcoe could happen sooner rather than later.

Discussion at Norfolk council this week revealed a solid core of support for performing a quick fix at the arena. The objective would be to allow local hockey teams to play there as usual.

Under other business Tuesday, Mayor Charlie Luke expressed reservations about the time it will take to build a new arena in Simcoe possibly as part of an ambitious recreational hub on Ireland Road in the area of Fanshawe College.

Luke thought something might happen in the near future but has been disabused of this notion by Bill Cridland, Norfolk’s general manager of community services.

“I was thinking three years,” Luke said. “Mr. Cridland says it will be four years, maybe five. Ouch. He’s probably right.”

Luke feels it would not look good on Norfolk in general and Simcoe in particular to leave one of the county’s premier arenas disabled while council plots a long-term recreational strategy.

Relatively inexpensive repairs are available, Luke says, that will make Talbot Gardens usable again in the near-term.

Luke has consulted with the engineering firm that flagged serious structural problems at Talbot Gardens in February.

CSE Structural Forensic & Rehabilitation, of Toronto, says the concrete slab beneath the spectator seating on the north and south sides of the ice pad is cracked and potentially unstable.

Luke reported Tuesday that a possible repair involves removing the concrete flooring and filling in the hollow, deteriorating areas under the seating with gravel. A lighter, thinner slab of concrete over top would relieve some of the pressure that is causing the arena infrastructure to crumble.

Luke said the repair would cost in the range of $750,000.

Simcoe Coun. Doug Brunton says that is an option worth entertaining. Brunton said Norfolk could not build a comparable asset like Talbot Gardens for anything less than $7- or $8 million.

Brunton would like to have a CSE engineer lead members of Norfolk council on a walking tour of Talbot Gardens.

“I’m not convinced we’ve dealt with this properly,” Brunton said. “I like the idea of a tour for council. I’d also like to bring along an engineer. I don’t like the idea of tearing it down.”

Simcoe Coun. Peter Black would also like a near-term solution.

“You’re absolutely right, knowing how long it will take to get to somewhere else,” he told Mayor Luke.

At Tuesday’s meeting, Luke said there is a possibility Talbot Gardens could be re-opened on a regular basis for minor hockey games without a major repair.

He noted that the engineering firm is concerned with the stability of the concrete beneath the seating along the north and south sides of the ice pad. The same firm has said nothing about the seating areas at the east and west ends of the arena, which describes the locations of the dressing rooms and second floor lobby at one end and the Zamboni storage area at the other.

Luke estimates there is seating in these areas for about 125. The consulting engineer has confirmed he has not had a close look at these areas and that Luke’s intuition may be correct.

CSE has told Luke a big part of the arena’s problem is a four-inch slab of concrete that was laid down in the spectator seating area before the old seats were re-installed during the Score-a-Million renovation of Talbot Gardens 25 years ago.

CSE says the slab is thicker than necessary and is responsible for the crushing pressure that has made the seating area unstable.

