Raiders reach new heights

Having to wait a little longer to capture the Delhi District Secondary School midget boys high jump crown didn't bother Will Ryerse.

Competing in his first track and field competition at the high school level Wednesday, Ryerse was one of a host of hopefuls in the field. Things dragged on at a snail's pace but eventually, the crowd thinned to Ryerse and fellow Raider Carter Saracuse. The two cleared 1.50m but it was Ryerse that managed to survive 1.55m to secure top spot.

“You have to stay focused, but you have to keep congratulating everyone else as they make it,” a smiling Ryerse said.

Saracuse didn't so much worry about what anyone else was doing but turned his concentration inward.

“I just kept focused and made sure I used proper technique to get over the bar,” he added

“I took it one jump at a time.”

Having someone like Saracuse alongside battling for first place, Ryerse said, was advantageous for both.

“It's like when you're racing,” he began. “If somebody is behind you and pushing you it makes you run faster.”

Both Ryerse and Saracuse have qualified for the NSSAA Track and Field Championships at Holy Trinity in Simcoe May 10. Knowing he would be moving on brought forth a few different emotions for Saracuse.

“I'm a little bit nervous about it,” he admitted. “But I'm more excited to do it – it's my first time going to county.”

