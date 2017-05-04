$90G worth of sheep put at risk

WATERFORD -

An act of mischief has put an estimated 100 sheep valued at $90,000 at risk.

Someone let the sheep out of a secured pen on a farm at Concession 7 Townsend sometime between 2 a.m. and 10:21 a.m. on Tuesday. After being released the animals entered another area on the farm where they began to eat contaminated feed.

The farmer contacted Norfolk OPP immediately after discovering the incident.

Police are continuing to investigate and ask anyone with information to contact the Norfolk OPP at 1-888-310-1122, Crime Stoppers at 1 - 800 - 222 - 8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.helpsolvecrime.com.