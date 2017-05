COURTLAND -

A Norfolk County man is facing charges after allegedly threatening a teacher at Courtland Public School.

A man got into a verbal confrontation with the teacher on Monday afternoon, say police. Norfolk OPP were contacted about the incident at about 3:30 p.m.

Police have charged Joseph Frederick Catlack, 55, with uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

He will appear in court at a later date to answer to the charges.