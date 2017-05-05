Police investigating possible threat to school

SIMCOE -

Norfolk OPP are investigating after receiving several calls as well as social media activity concerning a possible threat made towards Simcoe Composite School.

A tweet sent out late Thursday night by the account SCS Student Council @SCSStuCo stated “SCS shooting threat - school admin. and police investigating. No need to panic.”

One person tweeted the school principal seeking an explanation saying parents and students are “extremely concerned.”

A tweet from SCS Principal @SimcoeSabres stated: “Police are investigating reports received to ensure the safety of staff and students is maintained. Your support is appreciated.”

Norfolk OPP Const. Ed Sanchuk said several community members had contacted police after hearing of a possible threat.

“OPP take all public threats seriously,” Sanchuk said late Thursday night.

Sanchuk said police were called to the school earlier on Thursday, but he was unable to provide details about that investigation which is still underway.

“We are in the early stages of the investigation,” Sanchuk said.

He said police will also look at whether the social media activity on Thursday is “new information or if social media is just catching up to what happened (Thursday) morning.”

Schools and police have procedures in place — that are practised a couple times of year — to deal with possible threats, he said. “We do have a plan in place to respond to school safety,” he said.

Sanchuk urged anyone with information about these incidents to contact police at 1 - 888 - 310 -1122.

