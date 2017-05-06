WATERFORD -

No one was more surprised at the results of Wednesday's WDHS senior boys javelin event than the winner himself.

Ben King went so far as to say he was shocked that his toss of 33.03m was tops amongst eight contenders.

“I didn't expect to compete with all them,” he added. “I haven't done this in a couple years so it was definitely a tough competition.”

King was actually seeded third after the first three rounds, a full two metres behind leader Josh MacKay (29.39m) and narrowly trailing Mark Duesling (27.74m), but King's fifth attempt was one of two tosses that broke the 30m threshold on the day.

“(It was) shocking,” King admitted. “I didn't expect to win.”

Duesling also saved his best for the final three throws. The towering left-hander surpassed 30m with ease, finishing second with a score of 31.23m.

“Being strong is a big part doing a sport like this but form is also a big part,” he said. “I've never really been good at it. This is really the first year I've done well in javelin.”

A few small adjustments didn't just give Duesling more distance but the opportunity to represent Waterford alongside King at the NSSAA Track and Field Championships May 10 at Holy Trinity.

“I tried to follow through a lot more with my throws and tried to get a longer run,” he said.