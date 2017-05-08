Theft at Superstore

SIMCOE -

Norfolk OPP have released a photo of a woman wanted for questioning in relation to a theft at a Simcoe grocery store.

A large quantity of merchandise was stolen from the Real Canadian Superstore on the Queensway East at about 10:15 a.m. on May 1.

Investigators would like to talk to the woman shown in the photo, Norfolk OPP say in a media release.

If anyone has any information or can identify the female they are being asked to contact the Norfolk County OPP Detachment at 1-888-310-1122, Crime Stoppers at 1 - 800 - 222 - 8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.helpsolvecrime.com.