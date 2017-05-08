Vaccinate your animals against rabies: health unit

SIMCOE -

Hamilton, Brant and Haldimand are leaders in the number of cases of rabies reported in 2016.

It’s not surprising then, that the local health unit is using the opportunity of Rabies Awareness Month to remind animal owners to vaccinate their animals against rabies.

This includes pets and farm animals.

“Vaccination is one of the best ways to prevent the spread of rabies,” said Stephanie Pongracz, manager of Environmental Health at the Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit, said in a media release. “Pets are the link between a rabid animal and us. Vaccinating your pets protects both your pets and your family.”

There have been almost 300 confirmed cases of rabid animals in southern Ontario since early 2016. Animals infected were mostly bats, raccoons and skunks, but there were also cases of a cow, cats and llama being infected.

The health unit stresses it is vital to protect pets and treat wild animals with extreme caution.

Rabies is spread through the saliva of an infected animal by a bite or scratch. It is fatal if left untreated.

Pets, such as dogs and cats, should be vaccinated for rabies at the age of three months. Provincial law states vaccinations are mandatory and need to be kept up-to-date.

Any bite or scratch from a domestic animal, raccoon, bat or other wild animal is considered rabies exposure, said the health unit.

If you are exposed:

* Immediately wash the wound with soapy water for at least 15 minutes.

* Seek medical attention.

* Report the exposure to the HNHU at 519-426-6170 or 905-318-6623 during business hours, or 1-877-298-5888 after 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday, on weekends and on a holiday.

To prevent rabies:

* Keep your pet’s rabies vaccinations up-to-date.

* Other domestic animals that roam outside, like horses, llamas or donkeys, should also be vaccinated.

* Avoid strays and don’t pet animals you don’t know.

* Supervise your pets. Don’t let them run free, especially at night.

* Don’t leave your pet’s food outside. This can attract other unwanted animals.

* Do not touch animals that look sick, even if you want to help them.

People in Haldimand and Norfolk wanting to report wildlife exhibiting abnormal behaviour should contact the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry Rabies Information Line at 1-888-574-6656 or their local animal control.

Incidents only involving pets being exposed to potentially rabid animals should be reported to your local vet.

Veterinarians seeking assistance can contact the Ontario Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs’ Agricultural Information contact centre at 1-877-424-1300.

For more information about rabies, visit the health unit website at hnhu.org.