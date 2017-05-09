Police blotter: Break in at research shed

Several items were stolen in a break and enter at a McMaster University research shed on Troyer Road, South Walsingham.

The culprits forcibly gained entry to the shed sometime between April 21 and May 8.

Stolen was a box containing hardware, brackets and fittings along with six-foot ladder and a trolley.

Truck stolen

A pickup truck was stolen from the Port Dover area on Monday afternoon.

The 2003 black Chevrolet Silverado SS pickup was removed from a property on New Lakeshore Road at about 4 p.m.

The vehicle was last scene being driven down the road with the alarm activated. A second black-coloured pickup was seen following the stolen vehicle.

Motors stolen

Several motors from asparagus machines were stolen from a Delhi area property on the weekend.

The motors were removed from a Talbot Road property in the early morning hours on Saturday.

Water line damaged

Norfolk OPP are investigating after a water line was intentionally cut at a property on Hastings Drive in Long Point.

Police were contacted by a resident about the incident at about 11:21 a.m. Sunday.

Investigation determined that the line, which provides water to the residence, was cut at the break wall.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Norfolk County OPP detachment at 1-888-310-1122, Crime Stoppers at 1 - 800 - 222 - 8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.helpsolvecrime.com.

Attempted theft

Someone tried and failed to steal a pickup truck on North Walsingham Townline Road on the weekend.

The culprit damaged the passenger side door lock on the vehicle in the early morning hours on Saturday.

Once inside, they damaged the truck's steering column and ignition.

Window damaged

A window was damaged on a building on College Street West in Waterford on Saturday.

Norfolk OPP say the damage occurred sometime in the early morning hours.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1 - 888 - 310 – 1122.

Licence plate stolen

A licence plate was stolen from a pickup truck parked at a property on Norfolk County Road 45, Houghton in the early morning hours of May 6.