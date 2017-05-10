Farmers battle frost threat

SIMCOE -

Aside from some sleepless nights for those in charge, frost in Norfolk hasn't greatly affected this year's berry crop.

Paula Zelem of Kent Kreek Berries, located west of Simcoe on Highway 3, said Tuesday that a warm lead-in to spring has worked to combat recent frost and keep crops relatively close to on schedule.

In fact, at one point the sunny weather had blueberries two weeks ahead of their usual sale time, but a recent cold front has pushed that back.

“(Frost) took out the asparagus but I think we're good with the strawberries and the blueberries – we've been managing to keep water on them but it's pretty cold,” Zelem said.

The asparagus, Zelem added, will come back and should only be a few days behind schedule. Mercury dropping both Sunday and Monday nights had the farm's temperature alarms ringing and their crew up at all hours to irrigate the combined 23 acres of planted berries.

“(Tuesday) night was OK but the two nights prior, all night long,” Zelem added. “The one night it went off around midnight so (we worked) from midnight to the next morning.”

The irrigation process isn't as simple as turning on water pumps. Farmers are forced to stay up in case a line bursts or plugs. Fortunately for local producers, the run of nightly frost warnings appear to be coming to an end.

“There was a little bit of a concern (Tuesday) night, but it didn't drop that low,” Zelem explained. “I don't foresee anything in the next week or so unless it changes, (but) we've had frost the end of May so you just have to watch it.”

If the forecast holds, Zelem said strawberries will be available for sale around Father's Day weekend while blueberries could come anywhere from late June to mid-July.

“What we're seeing now looks amazing,” she added. “The blueberries are already in their bud stage and what's there looks like a good crop coming. The strawberries look good too – at this point, everything looks good so we cross our fingers.”

jrobinson@postmedia.com