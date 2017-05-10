SIMCOE -

Most Grade 10 students would kill to run the 100m dash in 11.10 seconds.

Delhi District Secondary School student Daunte Henriques isn't most kids.

The national level speedster tore apart the NSSAA Track and Field Championships at Holy Trinity Catholic High School Wednesday, wowing the crowd by setting new county marks in the 100m and 200m (22.94s) on his 16th birthday.

The only person at Holy Trinity that wasn't impressed by his 100m performance was Henriques himself.

“I could've done it much faster than that I feel,” he began. “It might just be that the track is a little bit hard, it could be that it's just not my day, but I could've done it faster. I'm kind of disappointed with my time.”

The good news for Henriques is that the CWOSSA meet set for May 17-18 in Kincardine represents another opportunity to gain momentum prior to the provincial championships. Henriques – a Canadian Legion U16 300m champion - earned a silver and bronze at last year's OFSSA meet and has high expectations in this his junior year.

“I'm hoping for the next race to get into the 10s - high 10s, maybe mid-10s – and in the 200m get down to the 21s,” added the Vanessa native before leaving the field to take his G1 driver's exam.

A member of the Hamilton Elite Athletic Team, Henriques will have a pair of events in mind each time he takes to the track from here on out.

“Mostly training and making sure I'm ready for OFSAA,” he said of his focus. “And then after OFSAA just making sure I'm training and making sure I'm ready for the (2017 Legion National Youth Track & Field Championships).”

Henriques wasn't the only junior to put their stamp on Wednesday's meet. Holy Trinity's Liz Sullivan – who finished 12th in the province for shot put last year – returned to the county championships in top form.

In fact, Sullivan eclipsed the previous county record of 10.32m set by Tori Lewis of SCS last year in five of her six attempts, topping out at 10.64m.

“It turned out really well,” Sullivan began. “But I was sort of surprised I broke the record.”

Sullivan's accomplishments both last year and in 2017 are even more impressive when considering she doesn't train with a formal club.

“It's sort of just something I picked up from school,” she added.

Sullivan credited her experience in other sports like hockey and volleyball with helping her become a force in shot put in relatively short order.

Even with a new county record in her back pocket, Sullivan still has something to strive for in her bid for back-to-back OFSAA appearances.

“My PB (personal best) last year was 11.30m so I'm really trying to work for that again,” she said.

“Definitely training (will be) a big part – getting out whenever I can.”

