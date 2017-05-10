New name takes board into the future

SIMCOE -

Wednesday was a big day for the students and staff at Ecole Sainte-Marie in Simcoe.

In fact, it was a big day for all 58 schools in what was previously known as the Conseil scolaire de district catholique Center-Sud. The French language Catholic school board covers the south-central region of Ontario, and includes Ecole Sainte-Marie in Simcoe..

Wednesday marked the official unveiling of the school board’s new name: Conseil scolaire catholique MonAvenir.

“Today the Conseil scolaire catholique MonAvenir asserts loud and clear its commitment to excellence and to ensuring that students have everything they need to succeed and flourish,” said school board chair Melinda Chartrand. “Our school board supports the aspirations of the French-speaking Catholic community and today reaffirm our promise to pursue that mission in light of the hopes of our students.”

“Mon avenir” - which translates as “my future” – is fitting for a body that has a key role in the future of more than 16,000 young people.

“The name is more representative,” said Stacy Lafleche, principal at Ecole Sainte-Marie. “It makes us stand out a bit more, have more of a vision than a location.”

Lafleche said the change was in the works for about a year.

The school board went to great lengths to ensure all of the students took part in the official launch and to keep the announcement under wraps until shortly after 10 a.m.

Across the board, students in all grade levels as well as staff, parents and members of the community, were able to watch the announcement being live-streamed on large screens so all could see.

Later in the day, the Simcoe students gathered for a bit of fun and photos to celebrate the school board’s new identity.

Ecole Sainte-Marie has 87 students in junior kindergarten to Grade 8. There are also four children in the pre-school program as well as 16 staff members.