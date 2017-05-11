Police blotter: Collision leads to charges

A two-vehicle collision on Highway 24 north of Simcoe has resulted in charges against a Norfolk County woman.

The collision occurred Monday at about 4:30 p.m. when a vehicle being driven by a London man stopped to allow another vehicle to turn onto Windham Road 12. The London man's vehicle was subsequently rear-ended by another vehicle.

Minor injuries were reported.

A 67-year-old Norfolk woman has been charged with following to closely, contrary to the Highway Traffic Act.

Careless driving charge

A driver has been charged with careless driving following a single-vehicle crash near Waterford.

Norfolk OPP say a driver was travelling on Concession 11 at around 2 p.m. when she lost control and entered the ditch, rolling the vehicle.

Police assisted Norfolk County Paramedics in removing the driver from the vehicle. She suffered minor injuries and was transported to area hospital for treatment.

An 18-year-old Norfolk woman was charged with careless driving and was issued a provincial offences notice.