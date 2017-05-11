Police release photo of beer theft suspect

PORT DOVER -

Police have released images of a suspect in a break and enter at The Beer Store in Port Dover.

The culprit broke the front window at the St. Andrew Street store to gain access early Monday morning.

He then removed a quantity of beer before fleeing the area.

The suspect was captured on security video. He is described as white, 18 to 29 years of age, 5'6” to 5'9” in height with a thin build (150 to170 pounds). He was wearing a red T-shirt, grey jeans and a toque at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is being asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122, Crime Stoppers at 1 - 800 - 222 - TIPS (8477) or leave an anonymous online message at www.helpsolvecrime.com.