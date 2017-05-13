PORT DOVER -

Bruce Milner is a commercial fisherman to the core of his being.

Always has been and always will be.

Milner, 69, earned his living on Lake Erie from 1970 to 1990, plying the waters of Long Point Bay and beyond as a deckhand and captain.

Away from the job, the acoustic musician would write and perform songs about the fishery. Milner would write plays and poetry about the lake and the colourful characters who made their life on it.

And when he painted and carved, the themes he elaborated were often related to the livelihood he adored since he was a child.

Milner was born at Norfolk General Hospital in Simcoe and raised in Port Dover. With regard to the latter, he’s proud to call himself “a lifer” who will never change.

“We knew when we were kids that we wanted to be fishermen,” Milner said in an interview last week. “That’s why we never did well in school. We didn’t care because we knew we would be fishermen.

“I loved the boats. I didn’t care about anything else so long as I could get on a boat. I was fascinated by boats.”

Milner has spent much of his life celebrating in song, words and paint a marine industrial past that has dwindled somewhat over the past 25 years.

He says the fishing industry was really something to behold when he was a boy. As many as 40 tugs were based in Port Dover, many with their own boat houses and shanties on the banks of the Lynn River.

“When they said this was `The World’s Largest Freshwater Fishery,’ they meant it,” Milner said. “It was massive.”

Milner has performed for years as a singer-songwriter in numerous venues. He helped write Wooden Boats & Iron Men, a play that enjoyed a successful run at the Lighthouse Festival Theatre. He also provided the background accompaniment to the LFT production of The Steamer Atlantic.

Previous exhibits of Milner’s paintings have showcased the Lake Erie fishery. The one at gallery23 in Port Dover is no different. Milner has prepared 17 paintings for the exhibit, which runs till June 18.

Milner’s acrylics frame memories of the lake and some of the larger-than-life personalities that have stayed with him – men such as Glen Spain, James Michael Lewis and “Big Daddy” Dave Ryerse.

The exhibit also features paintings by Don Howell, an employee of the former Ivey’s greenhouse operation on Silver Lake. It’s a good fit because Howell too has fond memories of the fishery and has skillfully captured aspects of its essence.

“Their painting styles are very different but both are able to transfer their physical and emotional connection onto the canvas in a way that clearly brings their stories closer to us,” Janet Hepburn, curator of gallery23, says.

Milner and his Wood House Band will play a free show at the gallery June 3 from 2 p.m. till 3:30 p.m. In between songs, Milner will answer questions from the audience about the fishery and his interpretation of it.

Gallery23 is located in the professional building at 23 Market Street West in Port Dover. The gallery is open to the public from noon to 4 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays. All works on display are available for purchase.

MSonnenberg@postmedia.com