Girls approached by unknown men

PORT ROWAN -

Police are investigating after two men in a van approached a group of girls in Port Rowan on Saturday afternoon.

Three girls were walking along Bay Street when the van stopped beside them and the passenger in the vehicle struck up a conversation. The unknown man asked them their ages and where they were going. He also said there was enough room in the van to give them a ride.

The girls refused and walked away. The van left the area. It was last seen heading west towards Highway 59.

The incident was reported to Norfolk OPP at about 4:43 p.m. by a parent of two of the girls.

Police are hoping members of the public can help identify the vehicle and the men.

The driver is described as a dark-skinned male, 19 to 20 years of age, with short black hair with a muscular build.

The male passenger is described as white, 19 to 20 years of age, with short brown hair with an average build.

It's unknown if there were any other passengers in the rear of the vehicle, which is described as a silver coloured mini-van with an orange, red and white company logo on the side of the sliding door.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Norfolk County OPP Detachment at 1-888-310-1122, Crime Stoppers at 1 - 800 - 222 - 8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.helpsolvecrime.com.

Norfolk OPP reminds members of the public to be aware of their personal safety at all times. The OPP's website, www.opp.ca, contains a number of useful resources, tips and links.