BRANTFORD -

“It is a sad day for justice when an innocent mother of three is failed by the system.”

Paige Imola



SUSAN GAMBLE

Expositor Staff

A Brantford woman was found guilty Monday in connection with misappropriation of more than $500,000 from a city multi-media company, while her husband was acquitted of the same charges.

Christine Paige Imola and her husband, Luigi, each faced charges of fraud over $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime but maintained their innocence over a court case that had a couple of false starts before finally beginning last November and encompassing 30 days of testimony over 17 weeks. The Imolas were charged in 2012.

In a two-hour decision read to packed courtroom, Ontario Superior Court Justice Richard Lococo pronounced Paige Imola guilty and Luigi Imola not guilty.

After the verdicts, Luigi Imola turned to stare at assistant Crown attorney Larry Brock and patted his wife on the back.

Brock asked for a break before sentencing “in light of the fact the Crown is seeking a significant jail sentence.”

Both a pre-sentence report, which will look at Christine Imola’s life and the circumstances around her crime, and victim impact statements will be examined during the sentencing portion of the case.

It will go to the assignment court on June 29 when a date will be set for sentencing, likely in mid-July.

The charges relate to misappropriation of funds from Ball Media Corp. between 2007 and 2012. Paige Imola is the former director of operations at the company.

During the trial, court was told Paige Imola, who was a friend of Ball Media president John Ball, freely used company credit cards for personal purchases that included vacations, airline tickets and a diamond necklace. She also was accused of writing more than $350,000 in fraudulent cheques, including a regular salary for her son, Zach, who, court was told, didn’t work at the company.

Luigi Imola was accused of making personal purchases on company credit cards for home renovations.

Ball said in an interview that he is not surprised by the verdict.

“We’re very happy and 100 per cent pleased it’s come to this and they were forced to face the facts after all this time,” he said.

“I’m grateful to the system. It’s been a long road but exactly what we hoped for came out of it.”

Paige Imola handed an Expositor reporter a two-page printed statement, entitled “I Am Innocent”.

In it, she said she was falsely accused.

“It is a sad day for justice when an innocent mother of three is failed by the system,” she wrote.

“I have been nothing but transparent and truthful with my role and activities at Ball Media regarding my agreed-upon remuneration and method of payment between myself and the president of Ball Media ... I should have been acquitted.”

She said that her world was turned upside down based on the “fixated lies of a sociopath” during an ordeal where she made about 150 court appearances and had to represent herself during a 34-day trial.

“I was strongly advised to not address the public or media. This went against every fibre of my being as I wanted to shout my truth from the rafters.

“Instead, I feel I was stripped naked in the city square, falsely judged, persecuted and publicly humiliated by Crown Larry Brock and the media, who grossly misrepresented the facts and only reported on the tunnel vision of the Crown to win this case at all costs.”

She added that no Canadian citizen should be forced to represent themselves during a trial.

She noted that she spent nearly $500,000 of her own money and funds borrowed from friends and family, lost her home, her assets and any future job opportunities.

“I continue to plead my innocence and will not bow down to the bully. It was the Crown’s intent to bleed me dry of not only my finances but also to restrict my access to professional representation and other basic rights I should have been afforded.”

She said that the experience has been the most traumatic time of her life.

She thanked her family and friends for their support and ended her statement with a quote from Martin Luther King, Jr. “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.”

She said she will continue to fight for justice and will appeal the verdict.

Ball said that Paige Imola’s statement shows no remorse for her actions.

He said that case has been “years of endless games and obvious textbook delay tactics” on the part of the Imolas and that he and other Ball Media employees told the truth.

“I feel sorry for (the Imolas). We all do.”

Brock declined to comment until after the sentencing hearing.

During his verdict, the judge summarized some of the evidence.

He calculated the amount taken from Ball Media at $530,000, through unauthorized paycheques written to Paige Imola, personal purchases on the Ball Media credit cards and company paycheque to Zach Imola.

The judge said he accepted the testimony of Ball and his vice-president, Darcy Scott.

Lococo also noted that several witnesses testified that Paige Imola lied, saying she wasn’t drawing a salary because she didn’t need the money, or that she was income-splitting with her son to reduce taxes.

During the trial, Paige Imola testified she was given bonuses for extra work and that Ball preferred her to put purchases on the company credit cards instead of taking a salary so he could get loyalty points.

Lococo noted that Paige Imola didn’t dispute the thousands of dollars in credit card charges for restaurants, travel, clothes, home furnishings and even an $8,000 diamond necklace. Her defence was that Ball authorized her to make the charges as part of their business agreement, the judge said.

Regarding $48,067 in cheques written to Zach Imola, the judge noted some discrepancies, such as multiple cheques written within a few days and one cheque written on Christmas Day when Ball Media was closed.

The judge said he believes that Ball did not allow Paige Imola to make the credit card purchases and he did not authorize generous bonuses.

“On the evidence before me, such lucrative benefits would make no sense in the economic circumstances of the day,” said Lococo.

“Her net compensation in 2011 was more than $240,000, taking into account the credit card charges – a compensation higher than the president’s.”

Lococo said Pagie Imola’s testimony left him with no reasonable doubt she is guilty.

“Common sense tells me that Zach Imola’s limited part-time role, working from home as Paige Imola described in her testimony, could not support that level of compensation.”

Regarding Luigi Imola, Lococo said some of the invoices and receipts that were entered as evidence had the husband’s name on them but Paige Imola testified she made the payments, saying her husband’s name was there due to accounts already established with the vendors.

The judge noted that many years have passed since some of the purchases were made and, after dismissing several of the larger charges, he was left with several “inconsequential” charges that he was not prepared for base a finding of guilt upon.

“I agree there are some anomalies and ... differences in signatures but that wouldn’t alter my reasonable doubt,” Lococo said.

Legal troubles continue for the Imolas.

Paige Imola’s trial for a failure to comply with bail conditions, to which she has pleaded not guilty, will continue May 23.

And Luigi Imola returns to Superior Court on June 12 for a four-day trial on his charges of intimidating a witness. He has pleaded not guilty.

The couple also has a case in civil court regarding the fraud and Paige Imola’s departure from the company.

John Ball has sued Imola civilly for the misappropriation of funds from his company and Imola has sued Ball Media civilly for wrongful dismissal.

Timeline

Christine Elizabeth Paige Imola was found guilty Monday in a fraud case involving her employer, Ball Media. Her husband, Luigi Phillip Imola, was found not guilty.

Here is a timeline:

2012

Feb. 3: Police respond to a call from Ball Media alleging its chief operating officer had, between January 2007 and January 2012, misappropriated more than $565,000.

March: Paige Imola was charged with fraud over $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime, and released.

May: Luigi Imola was arrested and charged with the same charges facing his wife.

2014

Jan. 20: - A trial begins with the Imolas pleading not guilty.

Feb. 7: The trial was adjourned and again adjorned in March.

September: The trial resumed and again adjorned after new charges were issued to both Imolas regarding allegations of following and yelling at witnesses.

2016

Jan. 5: A new trial began in Superior Court but was adjorned because the defendants said they lacked funds to pay for legal representation. The Crown called the move a "deliberate attempt to derail" the trial. The judge set a new trial date.

April 8: Having been denied help from Legal Aid, Paige Imola made an application, seeking to force the provincial government to pay for her lawyer.

June 29: Paige Imola's application for a defence lawyer was denied and the case was set to begin before a judge alone for up to 30 days.

Nov. 1: the Imolas applied to have assistant Crown attorney Larry Brock and several other Crown lawyers subpoenaed to testify in their case.

Nov. 4: The judge dismisses the application to subpoena the Crown lawyers.

Nov. 7: The trial begins in Superior Court. The trial ran through November and much of January and February 2017. Final submissions were heard March 3. Meantime, in Ontario Court, Paige Imola pleads not guilty to breach of probation and Luigi Imola waives a preliminary hearing on charges of intimidation of a witness.

2017

May 15: Paige Imola is found guilty of fraud over $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime. Luigi Imola is found not guilty of the same charges.