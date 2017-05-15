Pilot Raymond Taylor killed after crashing small plane in Oxford County
(File photo)
Police have identified the pilot of a plane who died in a weekend crash in Southwestern Ontario.
Raymond Taylor, 67, died at the scene after his small plane crashed close to an airstrip in Blandford-Blenheim Township, police said Monday.
The Norwich Township resident was last seen piloting his aircraft from a private airstrip Saturday at 11 a.m.
Taylor’s single-engine aircraft was located about 6:20 a.m. Sunday just east of the airstrip on Township Road 12. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is investigating the crash.