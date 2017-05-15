Change text size for the story

A man has been charged after he allegedly exposed himself to a citizen on John Street in Simcoe on Saturday afternoon.

Norfolk OPP say the man was in a conversation with another individual and after the interaction ended he reportedly exposed himself.

The individual alerted police at about 1 p.m.

Gregory Jacobs, 53, has been charged with committing an indecent act.

He will appear in court at a later date to answer to the charge.

Driver charged after collision

A driver is facing impaired driving charges after a single-vehicle crash near Hagersville on Sunday evening.

A driver lost control of a grey pickup truck and it rolled over into the ditch at Indian Line near Concession 14 Walpole shortly after 6 p.m.

Haldimand OPP and emergency services personnel responded to the scene.

Haldimand OPP were already in the area after receiving a traffic complaint about a grey pickup on Indian Line.

The driver suffered minor injuries and was transported to hospital for treatment.

No one else was in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

The driver, a 23-year-old Six Nations man, is has been charged with impaired driving.

Truck stolen

A pickup truck was stolen from a property on Radical Road near Port Dover on Friday.

Norfolk OPP say the vehicle, described as a 2004, white Chevrolet Silverado, was stolen in the early morning hours. The theft was reported to police at about 2:35 p.m.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Norfolk County OPP Detachment at 1-888-310-1122, Crime Stoppers at 1 - 800 - 222 - 8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.helpsolvecrime.com.

Vehicle stolen from parking lot

Police are investigating after a vehicle was stolen from a restaurant parking lot in Simcoe.

The theft occurred at about 6:30 p.m. Thursday outside the Boston Pizza on the Queensway East.

The vehicle is described as a 2008, blue Subaru Impreza.

Man facing charges

A man is facing charges in relation to a stolen trailer in Waterford.

A 2013 black utility trailer was removed from an Alice Street location in the early morning hours on Thursday.

A day later a resident contacted Norfolk OPP at around noon to report a trailer had been located on their property.

A Norfolk County man has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Pump, motor stolen

A pump and motor valued at $700 were stolen from a trailer on a property on East Quarter Line Road in the South Walsingham area.

The theft occurred in the early morning hours Saturday.

The items were used for filling tanks with agricultural fertilizer.

Theft from vehicle

Police are investigating after a backpack was stolen from a vehicle parked at Norfolk Street South on Friday.

The theft occurred sometime between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m..

The culprit(s) gained access to the vehicle and removed the backpack, which contained a Nintendo Switch, controller, two games and a power cord. Stolen items are valued at $600.